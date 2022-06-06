LAMP vs. MEAN: What’s the Difference?

MEAN stands for the following stacked technologies:

M: MongoDB (non-RDBMS NoSQL database)

MongoDB (non-RDBMS NoSQL database) E: Express.js (backend web framework)

Express.js (backend web framework) A: AngularJS (frontend framework that builds user interfaces)

AngularJS (frontend framework that builds user interfaces) N: Node.js (open-source backend runtime environment)

The AngularJS framework processes an incoming user request. Node.js then parses the request and translates it into inputs the web app can understand. Express.js uses these translated inputs to determine what calls to make to MongoDB, a non-relational NoSQL database. Once MongoDB provides the necessary information, Express.js then sends the data back to Node.js, which in turns sends it to the AngularJS framework so it can display the requested information in the user interface.

While the AngularJS frontend framework can be substituted for others like React.js, the Node.js environment is critical to the MEAN stack and cannot be replaced. This is because Node.js enables full-stack JavaScript development, a key benefit that makes developing and managing applications with the MEAN stack highly efficient. When the AngularJS framework is replaced with React.js, the stack is referred to as MERN. The acronym MEAN stack was first used in 2013 by MongoDB developer Valeri Karpov.

Figure 2 shows a high-level example of how a web app responds across its MEAN stack to fulfill a user’s request for information:

Figure 2: How a web app responds across the MEAN stack to fulfill a request.