LAMP vs. MEAN: What’s the Difference?

LAMP and MEAN are popular open-source web stacks used for developing high-performance, enterprise-grade web and mobile apps. Like other web stacks, they combine technologies (operating systems, programming languages, databases, libraries and application frameworks) that developers can use to create, deploy and manage a fully functional web app efficiently and reliably via stack development.
LAMP and MEAN are different in that they provide developers with different layers — or “stacks” — of technologies that a web app needs to function across all frontend interface, network and backend server activity. For example, a web-based banking application might rely on either the LAMP stack or MEAN stack to interpret a user’s request to see banking activity, retrieve the necessary data and display it in a user interface.
LAMP stands for the following stacked technologies:
The Linux OS enables the entire web app to function correctly on a given piece of hardware. The Apache web server translates a user’s request and then retrieves and “serves” information back to the user via HTTP (Hypertext Transfer Protocol). The MySQL database (a relational database management system) stores the data (e.g., bank statement archives, financial activity, image files, CSS stylesheets) that the web server can retrieve and provide based on the user’s specific request. The PHP programming language works with Apache to retrieve dynamic content from the MySQL database and present it back to the user. While HTML can display static content (e.g., a headline that remains on the interface regardless of data), dynamic content that changes based on user interaction relies on PHP. The programming languages PERL and Python can also be used in the LAMP stack. Writer Michael Kunze was the first to use the acronym LAMP stack in an article for a German computer magazine published in 1998.
Figure 1: How a user request is processed across the LAMP stack.
MEAN stands for the following stacked technologies:
The AngularJS framework processes an incoming user request. Node.js then parses the request and translates it into inputs the web app can understand. Express.js uses these translated inputs to determine what calls to make to MongoDB, a non-relational NoSQL database. Once MongoDB provides the necessary information, Express.js then sends the data back to Node.js, which in turns sends it to the AngularJS framework so it can display the requested information in the user interface.
While the AngularJS frontend framework can be substituted for others like React.js, the Node.js environment is critical to the MEAN stack and cannot be replaced. This is because Node.js enables full-stack JavaScript development, a key benefit that makes developing and managing applications with the MEAN stack highly efficient. When the AngularJS framework is replaced with React.js, the stack is referred to as MERN. The acronym MEAN stack was first used in 2013 by MongoDB developer Valeri Karpov.
Figure 2 shows a high-level example of how a web app responds across its MEAN stack to fulfill a user’s request for information:
Figure 2: How a web app responds across the MEAN stack to fulfill a request.
The following are some benefits of using LAMP to create, deploy and manage web applications:
The disadvantages of using LAMP to create, deploy and manage web applications include the following:
The benefits of using MEAN to create, deploy and manage web applications include the following:
These are some disadvantages of using MEAN to create, deploy and manage web applications:
Neither stack is better than the other, per se. However, LAMP stack or MEAN stack may be better suited for a particular web development use case.
LAMP stack is generally the better option for web applications or sites with the following characteristics:
Conversely, MEAN stack is the better choice for web applications or sites like these:
To get back to basics, LAMP stack takes you a little closer to the technical serving of web pages and how that is done. You have your database, your scripting language, and a way to serve it to clients — that’s LAMP.
If you want to see how easy it is to develop and deploy an application to the cloud using a LAMP or MEAN stack, IBM offers a the following tutorials:
