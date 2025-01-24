What are financed emissions?

Financial institutions can calculate financed emissions by following the methodology established by the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF). PCAF is a financial services sector coalition dedicated to helping banks and other financial institutions align their portfolios with the 2015 Paris Agreement, an international treaty intended to limit global warming.

PCAF first published its universal standard for measuring and disclosing financed emissions, “Financed Emissions: The Global GHG Accounting & Reporting Standard, Part A,” in 2020. It released an updated version in 2022.

The PCAF standard dictates that a financial institution’s financed emissions should be determined based “on the proportional share of lending or investment in the borrower or investee.”4 The GHG emissions attributed to a financial institution should reflect its level of investment or lending in the company creating the emissions. A smaller investment or loan to a company would result in a lower level of financed emissions attributed to the corresponding financial institution, and vice versa.

Under the PCAF’s general formula for calculated financed emissions, the emissions of the borrower or investee are multiplied by what’s known as an attribution factor. The attribution factor is the ratio of the institution’s outstanding loans and investments to the total equity and debt of the financed company or project.

PCAF provides extra guidance on financed emissions calculations specific to the different asset classes that make up lending and investment portfolios. The seven asset classes included in the current standard are:

Listed equity and corporate bonds

Business loans and unlisted equity

Project finance

Mortgages

Commercial real estate

Motor vehicle loans

Sovereign debt

Initially, the PCAF-financed emissions standard was endorsed by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (also known as the GHG Protocol), a joint initiative of the World Resources Institute and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development. The GHG Protocol affirmed that the 2020 standard, including methodologies for six asset classes, conformed with the Protocol’s accounting and reporting standard for Scope 3 emissions.

The methodology for the seventh asset class, sovereign debt, was included in the updated 2022 PCAF standard and is pending approval by the GHG Protocol.

In addition to setting a standard for financed emissions, the PCAF has also set standards for facilitated emissions and insurance-associated emissions. Facilitated emissions are GHG emissions associated with the work of facilitating capital markets transactions, while insurance-associated emissions are GHG emissions of companies in insurance firms’ underwriting portfolios.