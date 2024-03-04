What is PCAF?

PCAF was founded in 2015 by 14 Dutch financial institutions under the leadership of ASN Bank. The initiative stemmed from a pledge by the Dutch government that called on banks to lead the shift to a low-carbon economy by measuring and disclosing the GHG emissions associated with their loans and investments. Over time, more financial institutions from the Netherlands joined in an effort to develop open-source methodologies to measure the GHG emissions of various asset classes, ranging from equity to commercial real estate.

In 2018, PCAF expanded to North America. With Amalgamated Bank at the helm, 12 other financial institutions tailored PCAF’s GHG accounting methodologies for the North American market. In 2019, a total of 28 banks from the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV) adopted the PCAF’s approach to disclosing GHG emissions. From there, ABN AMRO, Triodos Bank and ASN Bank joined Amalgamated Bank and the GABV in making PCAF a global initiative.

In addition, at the request of banks and investors, PCAF broadened its work to cover more aspects of the financial industry. Since 2021, the partnership has created GHG emissions measurement and reporting methods for capital markets activities and for the insurance industry.

Today, more than 400 financial institutions have aligned their GHG assessment and disclosure with the PCAF’s accounting standards.1