ESB vs. Microservices: What’s the Difference?

The main distinction between ESB and microservices is that an ESB is an integration tool, while microservices are just as the name suggests — small service components that are combined to create an application.

An ESB is a centralized, standardized hub that inputs, transforms and outputs data so various applications and services can communicate easily. Microservices are free of dependencies on other microservices. They can be plugged in and out of applications as needed. While they take different approaches, ESB and microservices are after the same goal — make cloud-based application development and operations easier and more efficient.

To fully understand the difference between ESB and microservices, it’s helpful to look at not just how they compare, but also at how ESB and microservices relate to their respective architecture models.

A microservices architecture is made up of many highly specialized services that development teams connect to build an application’s functionality. As microservices architecture design continues to advance, the benefits of decoupling services increase; they are more agile, scalable and responsive to the needs of organizations today.

ESB, on the other hand, is a product initially designed for the pre-cloud, legacy system era. Integrations take longer to develop and are less flexible than if you take a microservices architecture approach. The centralized integration hub of an ESB can make troubleshooting problems easier than identifying the cause within your microservices. However, without fault tolerance, the ESB can also be a single point of failure for the whole enterprise, which results in a bigger overall problem to fix.

