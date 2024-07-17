Cyber recovery vs. disaster recovery: What’s the difference?

Today’s enterprises face a broad range of threats to their security, assets and critical business processes. Whether preparing to face a complex cyberattack or natural disaster, taking a proactive approach and selecting the right business continuity disaster recovery (BCDR) solution is critical to increasing adaptability and resilience.

Cybersecurity and cyber recovery are types of disaster recovery (DR) practices that focus on attempts to steal, expose, alter, disable or destroy critical data. DR itself typically targets a wider range of threats than just those that are cyber in nature. While different—mainly due to the causes of the events they help mitigate—cyber recovery and DR are often complementary, with many enterprises wisely choosing to deploy both.

Cyber recovery is designed to help organizations prepare for and recover from a cyberattack, which is an intentional effort to steal or destroy data, apps and other digital assets through unauthorized access to a network, computer system or digital device. While DR can include plans that help deal with cyber threats, it primarily targets a much wider range including natural disasters, human error, massive outages and more.

Perhaps the most important difference between cyber and disaster recovery is the nature of the threat they are intended to mitigate. Cyber recovery focuses on disasters caused by malicious intent, including hackers, foreign countries and others. DR covers threats of all different kinds, often with no malicious intent behind them.

The following provides a concise summary of some of the terms above:

What is disaster recovery?

Disaster recovery (DR) is a combination of IT technologies and best practices designed to prevent data loss and minimize business disruption caused by an unexpected event. Disaster recovery can refer to everything from equipment failures, power outages, cyberattacks, civil emergencies, natural disasters and criminal or military attacks, but it is most commonly used to describe events with non-malicious causes.

What is cyber recovery?

Cyber recovery is the process of increasing your organization’s cyber resilience or ability to restore access to and functionality of critical IT systems and data in the event of a cyberattack. The key objectives of cyber recovery are to restore business systems and data from a backup environment and return them to working order as swiftly and effectively as possible. Strong IT infrastructure and off-site data backup solutions help ensure business continuity and readiness in the face of a broad range of cyber-related threats.

Through the development of cyber recovery plans that include data validation through custom scripts, machine learning to increase data backup and data protection capabilities, and the deployment of virtual machines (VMs), companies can recover from cyberattacks and prevent re-infection by malware in the future.

What is a cyberattack?

A cyberattack is any intentional effort to steal, expose, alter, disable or destroy data integrity through unauthorized access to a network, computer system or digital device. Threat actors launch cyberattacks for all sorts of reasons, from petty theft to acts of war.