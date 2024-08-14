One of the best use cases for the cloud is a software development environment. DevOps teams can quickly spin up development, testing, and production environments tailored for specific needs. This can include, but is not limited to, automated provisioning of physical and virtual machines.

To perform testing and development in-house, organizations must secure a budget and set up the testing environment with physical assets. Then comes the installation and configuration of the development platform. All this can often extend the time that it takes for a project to be completed and stretch out the milestones. Cloud computing speeds up this process with cloud-based development tools that make creating apps and software faster, easier, and more cost-effective.

One of the main benefits of cloud computing is how it facilitates the DevOps process, CI/CD pipelines, and cloud-native advancements (for example, microservices, serverless, and containerization). These technologies have led to rapid acceleration and innovation, but also require a self-sustaining cloud infrastructure to support the hundreds of services.