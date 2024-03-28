What is cloud banking?

In the 2000s, smartphones and faster internet speeds ushered in an era of digital innovation in the banking industry. What had been a sector mired in the costs and constraints of physical infrastructure began to transform. Soon, banks were offering more and more services digitally. After initial concerns about data protection and security, customers began to trust the space more and become more open to conducting transactions online.

By the second decade of the new century, it was normal for customers to access their accounts online, at any time of day, often on the device of their choice. As security capabilities in public cloud offerings increased, banks began to access their servers and databases over the internet as well, rather than via on-premises data centers as they had in the past. This made banks customers for both private cloud and public cloud solutions and began the current era of cloud banking where cloud service providers (CSPs) compete in the areas of security, technology and adaptability to offer banks what they need.

When shaping a cloud strategy, financial institutions face a delicate balance between customer demand for the newest applications and services, adherence to demanding regulatory requirements, and cost. One of the most important choices they must make is between a public and private cloud.