What is a building energy management system (BEMS)?

A building energy management system (BEMS) is a technology platform that monitors and optimizes energy performance and helps reduce energy usage.
Through the combined use of sensors, smart meters and automation, a company’s BEMS network generates energy savings and added benefits. The BEMS is a computer-based system that monitors and controls a building’s mechanical and electrical equipment—things like HVAC, lighting, power, fire systems and security.
Specifically, a BEMS performs the following core functions:
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Upon implementing a building energy management system (BEMS), sensors and meters throughout a building feed data into a central software platform. Facility managers can set rules, schedules and thresholds—the system then operates equipment automatically or alerts staff when something falls outside normal parameters.
Drilling down, a BEMS executes its work through four steps:
These steps occur silently and automatically. Suddenly, the office that was getting a touch drafty is now a degree or two warmer, and no employee had to lift a finger to adjust the thermostat.
But how do these various equipment systems—all made by different manufacturers—communicate with each other? That’s where the BACnet (Building automation and control network) comes into play. BACnet is a global data communications standard for building automation and control networks. It serves as a common-language protocol in BEMS functionality, letting different brands and types of machinery “speak” to each other.
The benefits a company can realize by using a BEMS can be quite lucrative—in terms of money, government compliance and added company prestige:
While there’s much to be gained by companies adapting BEMS, the process also involves some sizable investments and more than a few hurdles to clear:
A BEMS begins with the incorporation of a building management system (BMS), which uses a computer-based control system to track the electrical, mechanical and security equipment of commercial buildings. All of these monitored functions—like HVAC, lighting and security gear—feed into a dashboard, where users can follow them all at a single glance. The use of control systems promotes reduced energy consumption, while dashboards help increase operational efficiency.
While the BMS is able to do many things mechanically, it does have limits. For example, the BMS is not really built for higher-level thought. For that you need a BEMS, which takes all the gathered information and applies complex algorithms in order to analyze utility and sensor data and extrapolate ways to reduce energy costs.
A BEMS also leverages the power of energy management software (EMS), which keeps constant check on energy consumption through real-time energy monitoring of energy-intensive activities. An EMS supports the benchmarking of facility performance and the establishment of baseline performance standards. It also streamlines tracking for environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting.
In this way, business energy management systems serve in a watchdog capacity. Through automation and constant monitoring of energy sources, they stand ready to alert facility managers when a BEMS begins detecting anomalous behavior within energy consumption patterns. Through the application of diagnostics to energy data, the BEMS can locate inefficiencies and eliminate wasted energy. From an operational standpoint, the use of real-time data helps encourage the making of more informed decisions.
The average US office building consumes around 22.5 kWh of power per square foot each year. Here are the various ways that a typical office building uses energy, which can be broken down into five general building operations:
Forward-thinking companies and stakeholders who want to lessen their carbon footprint and elevate their energy conservation efforts to the next level are currently taking advantage of the opportunities presented by renewable energy.
Many companies optimize those opportunities by designing and constructing smart buildings that take advantage of sustainability principles. Meanwhile, existing offices can be retrofitted with collectors of renewable energy, such as solar panels. The power those panels generate can be efficiently routed into battery storage, which can be summoned forth and used during later periods to supplant expensive grid hours.
Businesses keen on learning how they use energy now and how they can approach energy use more strategically moving forward have tools available to them for just that purpose. One is called the Constellation Business Utility Estimation Guide while another, the Energy Elephant Energy Budgeting Resource, helps companies improve building performance, set achievable sustainability goals and establish systems that will exhibit optimal scalability as their business endures and thrives.
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