What is a building energy management system (BEMS)?

Upon implementing a building energy management system (BEMS), sensors and meters throughout a building feed data into a central software platform. Facility managers can set rules, schedules and thresholds—the system then operates equipment automatically or alerts staff when something falls outside normal parameters.

Drilling down, a BEMS executes its work through four steps:

Data collection: First, a BEMS gathers information from sensors, smart meters (that provide total utility usage data to service providers) and submeters (that measure specific information for departments within that building). This data covers a range of measurements, such as power consumption, temperature, humidity and carbon dioxide levels. Trend analysis: Energy management software then reviews data collected through real-time monitoring and checks how usage compares with historical data and benchmarks for peak performance. Decision making: Next, various algorithms go to work, studying the building’s operating needs and using artificial intelligence (AI) to calculate an energy-efficient way to keep the building’s various subsystems (like HVAC and lighting) working as wanted without creating energy waste in the process. Action: Finally, the BEMS takes corrective action based on its analysis of relevant incoming data and the best course of action prescribed by algorithms.

These steps occur silently and automatically. Suddenly, the office that was getting a touch drafty is now a degree or two warmer, and no employee had to lift a finger to adjust the thermostat.

But how do these various equipment systems—all made by different manufacturers—communicate with each other? That’s where the BACnet (Building automation and control network) comes into play. BACnet is a global data communications standard for building automation and control networks. It serves as a common-language protocol in BEMS functionality, letting different brands and types of machinery “speak” to each other.