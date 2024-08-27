What is augmented analytics?

Augmented analytics helps democratize data-driven decision-making through the automation or simplification of processes including data preparation, model selection, insight generation and data visualization. With augmented analytics capabilities, tasks that once required the technical expertise of data scientists can be carried out by analysts and business users alike.

Generative AI has accelerated the proliferation of augmented analytics platforms and self-service tools. The increasing availability of sophisticated large language models (LLMs) facilitates natural language queries and natural language generation (NLG), enabling users to query data and interpret results without technical knowledge or specialized programming languages.

Furthermore, machine learning algorithms can continuously optimize the core functionality of augmented analytics tools to better suit the needs of specific users or use cases. For instance, a business intelligence (BI) platform can identify patterns in user queries over time, then automatically surface actionable insights relevant to those patterns in real time on a reporting dashboard.

By reducing the technical barriers to gaining meaningful insights from complex data, augmented analytics broadens access to the analysis process. In doing so, augmented analytics solutions can improve company-wide data literacy and better ensure that key business decisions across an entire organization are rooted in thoughtful data analysis.

