What is asset reliability?

Both MTBF and MTBR can be calculated using simple mathematical formulas. Here’s the formula technicians use to calculate MTBF:

MTBF = Total operating time / Number of failures in a specific time period

For example, if a piece of equipment is used for 20,000 hours and fails 5 times during that period, its MTBF would be 20,000 hours / 5 failures = 4,000 hours. In other words, this equipment can be expected to fail every 4,000 hours. Armed with this information, operators can plan maintenance activities to ensure equipment doesn’t break down unexpectedly, resulting in costly downtime.

While knowing an asset’s MTBF is critical to keeping it performing at peak levels, it doesn’t help operators determine how much time they will need to repair it. This is where MTTR comes in. To calculate MTTR, operators first need to know how much time it takes to perform the following tasks on an asset:

Notify asset maintenance teams

Let the broken equipment cool before it can be worked on

Perform repairs and reassemble any necessary items

Test the equipment thoroughly before restarting production

Here’s the mathematical formula operators use to calculate MTTR:

MTTR = Total downtime / Total number of failures over a specific time

For example, if over the course of a year, a system failed 10 times, resulting in 20 total hours of downtime, its MTTR would be: 20 hours / 10 repairs = 2 hours. In other words, it takes, on average, 2 hours to repair this piece of equipment each time it breaks.

Like MTBF, MTTR is used to determine asset reliability and, more specifically, to allow operators to measure the efficiency of their maintenance programs and to make adjustments where necessary.