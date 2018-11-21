End-to-End Application Provisioning with Ansible and Terraform

How do you stand up new environments and apps in minutes? The answer lies in Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and the tools and practices behind it. In this blog post, I look at using Ansible and Terraform to perform end-to-end environment and app provisioning on IBM Cloud. It shows how with the adoption of IaC, the building of environments can be reduced from hours (if not days) down to minutes.

The benefits of automating end-to-end environment creation in the development cycle are clear and proven:

The same config is used for dev, test, and production. This ensures consistency and a known working config.

Apps and environments are provisioned on demand. This reduces costs for test and dev environments which can be spun up as needed.

It reduces the potential for human error while deploying apps and infrastructure

IBM Cloud uses Terraform as its orchestrator of choice for infrastructure provisioning. The choice of configuration management tool for app provisioning is left to you as the user depending on your preferences and needs.

So what is Ansible?

Ansible is a config management and provisioning tool, similar to Chef and Puppet. It is designed to automate multi-tier app deployments and provisioning in the cloud. Written in Python, Ansible uses YAML syntax to describe automation tasks. This makes Ansible easy to learn and use.

How does Ansible work?

Ansible does not use agents, but rather connects to hosts using SSH keys: