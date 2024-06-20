What is application portfolio management? 

APM puts business value first. It creates an application landscape that is transparent and aligns with the organization’s overarching business strategy. APM looks at every detail of the software stack, cutting down on redundancies and examining the entire enterprise architecture. Below are a list of the ways APM benefits an organization:

Rationalize costs: APM provides decision makers with a clear view of the value of each piece of software by using total cost of ownership to categorize and evaluate. Organization leaders can then make informed decisions and maximize returns on investments.

Eliminate risk: At the end of an application lifecycle, an app can start to malfunction and present potential risks. With APM, stakeholders and decision makers can have an end of life plan for their app and mitigate any potential security weaknesses.

Transparent business processes: APM provides strategic planning for your technology stack by cutting out redundant applications and duplications. APM unearths costly bottlenecks and can provide solutions to streamline an organization’s entire IT portfolio.

Evaluate strategy: The extensive data collection done by APM can support broader IT transformations and support new strategic initiatives. APM gives decision makers real-time reporting to help them fully understand where IT investments should be made. It also helps stakeholders make informed decisions on projects based on estimated impact on the business.

Enable use of strategic platforms: Using APM is a key component when implementing a full-scale digital transformation, such as a cloud-native strategy. APM evaluates the legacy system and helps decision makers understand the long-term impact a change like this might make.

Broaden communication: APM brings all technology assets under one umbrella and creates a single source of truth that allows for collaboration across the business. Bringing in APM can be a cost-saving move for an organization as it channels resources to applications that are being used to and serving business needs.