This new era should bring about excitement and companies should be embracing technology innovation. For design thinking in particular, organizations should be thinking about how they can use this technology to make the design thinking method even better.

Vavangas adds that there are two things that ring true in the generative AI world we live in today. The first being that every single enterprise needs to be a technology company. “How the world has shifted, you need to be able to use technology,” she said.

The second thing is that every company needs to not only be a technology company, but a product mindset led company.

“The heart of any kind of product mindset is design thinking and that holistic user experience approach to really understand how you’re going to build something that is used to deliver you a meaningful outcome,” said Vavangas.

The key to both things is to keep design thinking and its core principles front of mind. And because of the exponential growth of AI technology, it’s never been more important that design thinking remains a feature in everybody’s critical day to day.

A use case that is relevant to the iteration process that occurs in design thinking is the use of AI to reinvent IT support across the IBM Chief Information Officer (CIO) Organization. The AskIT function took several iterations and is an example of putting humans first. The team would deploy the function, test it, learn from it, test it, learn from it, again and again until it was a tool that worked for the human experience and made the IT experience better for IBM employees.

“There are some big decisions to make on how you balance technology with your innovation agenda, while staying safe in this technology-driven world and understanding how you take the human beings that work in your enterprise and take them on the journey with you. And so, design thinking is critical to that mission,” she said.

At its core design thinking isn’t about technology. It is about understanding human behavior and experience. Technology follows and will be designed beneath that human-centric approach.

Vavangas uses a cake as an analogy for the intersection of AI and design thinking. AI is just the icing on the cake. Everything underneath still needs to be baked, and that includes orchestration, hardware, cloud and physical infrastructure.

“You've still got to have all those layers in order to create that incredible experience on the top,” said Vavangas. “The better you bake that cake, the easier it is to frost it, right?”

Human collaboration remains fundamental to design thinking and become even more important for businesses as they attempt to strike the right balance between technology and the human workforce.