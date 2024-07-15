Every single day, the IBM Chief Information Officer (CIO) Organization provides round-the-clock support to hundreds of thousands of IBM employees: from developers building AI models, to a global consulting organization helping clients accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. Presently, the team receives around 785,000 IT support tickets each year. “These queries cover a broad range of areas, from setting up a new device, to resetting passwords and troubleshooting VPN challenges, to requesting emergency device replacements,” explains Jonathan Chu, Manager, AskIT.

Like many other enterprise organizations, IBM is always looking for new ways to help employees move faster and be more productive. The company does not want individuals distracted from transformational initiatives and client interactions because they are waiting for the resolution of a routine IT issue, like a password reset. Nor does it want IT support professionals bogged down in repetitive tasks that could be handled with automation and AI.

“One of our main goals is to help increase the amount of IT support issues that could be resolved through automation, self-service tools, and discovery of content from our internal IT support articles. This would help reduce the volume of IT support calls, chats and tickets so our help desk advisors can focus attention on those IBM employees that need human expertise and intervention in more complex or unique situations,” says Chu. This is why the IBM CIO Organization launched AskIT, a conversation-based solution built with the IBM® watsonx™ Assistant platform that helps solve IT issues quickly and effectively.