What is design thinking?

It is based on two key concepts of innovation: 1) as a business model, innovation must be novel and useful; and 2) innovation in is a continuous iterative process, as there is always a better solution to a problem.

The goal of design thinking is for teams to use this approach to understand and satisfy users with the most desirable, feasible and viable solutions to problems. The approach goes beyond the product or service that is offered by the organization and brings in the user early on, helping ensure that there is a solution to their wants and needs.

Design thinking can be used as a part of product development strategy and digital transformation. With a focus on human needs, design thinking helps ensure that the products or solutions are economically sound and driving innovation.