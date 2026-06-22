The web’s top user? Bots

“There’s a lot of asterisks on that [ratio],” said Rynne Whitnah, IBM AI Ecosystem Technical Lead, on the podcast. She said that, in a manner of speaking, “bots have outnumbered humans on the internet for quite a long time,” in the form of web scrapers, AI indexing, search engine indexing and direct requests to websites. “I think that’s a lot of what [Cloudflare Radar] is capturing here,” she said. According to Whitnah, AMP, the Google feature that caches web pages and serves them to the user, is likely driving down the human traffic stats too. “[The high bot user percentage] is a bit of a shift, but not a seismic one.”

Sandi Besen, AI Research Engineer and Ecosystem Lead at IBM Research, suggested that the alarmingly low human HTTP request figures are less about humans being less represented on the web and more about “how the way UX is shifting, and the way [humans] interact with UX is shifting. If you search something through your research agent, it’s hitting, like, 20 searches,” she said. “It doesn’t mean the agent is interacting with them all in the same way.”

Furthermore, the Cloudflare Radar data doesn’t necessarily account for the fact that information is formatted differently now from in the past. For example, “a lot of doc sites now have an llm.txt file, so the LLM doesn’t have to parse the HTML,” she said. Just because an llm.txt makes the text easier for a bot to read for the purpose of AI indexing, it doesn’t follow that it was a bot rather than a human who made the request, she explained.