Are AI agents taking over the internet? This week on Mixture of Experts, Tim Hwang is joined by Ambhi Ganesan, Rynne Whitnah and Sandi Besen.

First, a Cloudflare study reveals that agentic AI bots now generate 57.4% of web requests globally, with humans accounting for just 42.6%. Our experts debate whether this signals a fundamental shift in how we interact with the web—or if bots have dominated internet traffic all along. Next, Microsoft makes a major play in the AI model race, releasing MAI-Thinking-1, a trillion-parameter mixture of experts model, and MAI-Image-1 for image generation. Finally, AI-generated films debut at the Tribeca Film Festival. Our experts discuss the evolution of filmmaking, the role of AI as a creative tool, and whether we’ll see AI films win critical awards in the future. All that and more on this week’s Mixture of Experts.

All chapters:

00:00 – Introduction

00:55 – AI bots generate 57% of web traffic

10:49 – Microsoft releases MAI-Thinking-1 and MAI-Image-1

26:10 - AI at Tribeca Film Festival

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The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.