Making it up carefully

Synthetic data was born out of an effort to protect citizens’ privacy, a project that long predates modern AI models.

In 1993, Harvard University professor Donald Rubin wanted to analyze data from the 1990 US Census, which included details like addresses, phone and Social Security numbers. In a 1993 paper published in the Journal of Official Statistics, he proposed that agencies replace sensitive data in published datasets with statistically indistinguishable substitutes derived from a then-yet-to-be-determined method, something he argued “should have many beneficial side-effects for handling missing data in complex surveys in general.”

In an interview with IBM Think, Rubin said this innovation arose from a frustration with how other sociologists and statisticians seemed to play whack-a-mole with privacy issues as they arose, developing bespoke algorithms for each type of data.

“I have a strange brain, and I can’t stand working on lots of special problems,” Rubin said. “I wanted a big solution, and a big solution is that you never release anybody’s private data, and you don’t have any special cases. You make up the whole dataset.”

In the years to come, statisticians and computer scientists would invent numerous methods for generating useful artificial data. These include both via traditional correlation-based statistics methods and, more recently, the transformer models and generative adversarial networks (GANs) that developers now use to generate synthetic data for machine learning (ML) model training.

To generate completely new data that retains the useful properties of real-world data, researchers and engineers have traditionally used statistical models. There are two primary approaches to this. One is distribution-based, where statisticians define a function and then samples are taken from the distribution and turned into new data points. The other is correlation-based, where researchers interpolate or extrapolate new data points based on the correlation between existing ones.

With the increase in power and sophistication of modern machine learning models, researchers have new tools on hand for generating this data. GANs run a training loop where two models, one that has the real data and another that only has fake data, play a game in which the latter tests the former’s ability to distinguish between the two. The game continues until the synthetic data model’s knowledge becomes complete enough to accurately reproduce a likeness of the real-world distribution.

This approach makes the resulting dataset more complex and multi-dimensional, but less transparent. That’s because researchers often do not have access to the inner workings of the GAN model, both because of their extreme, recursive complexity and the fact that the model often belongs to an external organization that doesn’t wish to expose its inner workings.

Transformer models generate synthetic data similarly to how a large language model (LLM) generates text: by tokenizing data and analyzing it at scale until the model can reliably predict which number should come next in a sequence, capturing the dependencies between each data point. These models allow researchers to train on a much larger amount of data than with GANs or traditional statistical distributions. But transformer models are expensive to train on account of the billions of parameters they include, and as with LLMs, it is possible for errors in tokenization to distort relationships between the individual data points.

In a real-world setting, for example, researchers might want to use census data to study the relationship between migration and household income. Because census data is full of personally identifiable information (PII), the government would need to offer researchers an anonymized, synthetic dataset. The researchers would likely use a transformer model for its ability to preserve dependencies between individuals in the household, which are crucial in census data for what they reveal about demographic trends.

They would fine-tune an existing LLM to the census data by training it to predict the correct data contained there. Then, they would use that fine-tuned LLM to create a new census dataset that maintained the same relationships that are useful for researchers’ analysis while replacing real PII with made-up names, incomes and locations. In the private sector, a similar strategy might generate synthetic patient records for hospitals that train diagnostic models, profiles of potential borrowers to check lending algorithms for bias or customer profiles to train product recommendation algorithms.

Despite its versatility, synthetic data still faces a significant barrier to adoption in government agencies. October 2024 research from software developer SAS found that 32% of government decision-makers wouldn’t consider using synthetic data, significantly more than the 23% of all other respondents who said the same. One expert told Government Technology that in his experience, “government agencies abhor synthetic data” as “not real.” When dealing with these agencies, he said, he euphemizes the practice as “data shuffling.”

In 2021, however, the United States Census Bureau decided to buck that trend, announcing that it would work to integrate synthetic data into the annual American Community Survey. (The Bureau had already begun experimenting in 2018 with a synthetic version of the Survey of Income and Program Participation.) Their stated goals, as in Zhai’s project in San Antonio, were to protect citizens’ privacy in the dataset and produce higher-resolution data in more sparsely populated areas. The announcement kicked off a firestorm among researchers and pundits, with critics questioning how useful data can really be to understanding the economy once it’s stripped of its real-world characteristics.

One academic told the Associated Press that such an effort would simply “not be suitable for research.” and accused the Census Bureau of “sharply reduc[ing] public access to data.” Another, however, described how synthetic data can allow the government to “actually get far more detail into the data than with traditional methods,” particularly when trying to understand areas that aren’t particularly data-rich, like a sparsely populated rural county or a tiny neighborhood block.

The debate revealed some of the key trade-offs about the use of synthetic data: there’s no guarantee that it can fully replicate the exact level of detail of its real-world counterpart, which raises the question of whether one can make accurate decisions based on it.

Furthermore, there are numerous ways that the methods used to create synthetic datasets can unintentionally distort the real-world information: they can impose a distributional framework that’s inaccurate, twisting the data to fit an erroneous pattern; they can overfit the pattern to outlier data or miss it entirely; and, if not trained correctly, they can miss dependencies, such as the within-household correlations in census data.

Statistical errors aren’t the only risk. When the datasets synthetic data models are trained on are biased and inaccurate themselves, synthetic data recreates that bias.

Synthetic datasets can also still carry privacy risks: machine learning models used to generate synthetic data often unintentionally retain and re-publish real-world data, as in several cases where LLMs have published private API keys. Hostile parties can also deanonymize synthetic datasets through “linkage attacks,” which effectively reverse-engineer the synthetic dataset by matching its distribution to real-world data. Moreover, the use of synthetic data can lull organizations into a false sense of security, leading them to bypass or ignore necessary privacy safeguards.

These risks and more have contributed to governments across the globe slow-rolling their use of synthetic data. But the private sector has been more aggressive. And in industries like finance and healthcare, the stakes for privacy and accuracy are at least as high.