Intelligence moves down the stack at Mobile World Congress

With moonwalking robots, a smartphone with a built‑in lighter and AI pets that chirped in response to attendees, last week’s Mobile World Congress, the largest mobile and wireless conference held annually in Barcelona, was a good reminder that the future of tech can be as quirky as it is ambitious.

But beneath the spectacle, MWC emphasized that intelligence is migrating down the stack in three distinct areas: autonomous networks, quantum‑ready telecom infrastructure and smartphones as the front door to everyday agentic AI.