How AI is changing engineering work

IBM researcher Kaoutar El Maghraoui uses a rotating cast of AI assistants to work through research papers, compiler stacks, codebases and debugging sessions.

“There’s an old proverb: ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together,’” El Maghraoui, a Principal Research Scientist at IBM’s AI Hardware Center, told IBM Think in an interview. “AI has collapsed that tradeoff for me. I move faster than I did working alone, and I’m covering more ground than I could without a collaborator.”

El Maghraoui is not alone. Companies are using generative AI across offices, call centers and customer support systems, and engineers are using the technology in a different way: to learn faster. Tools like Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, and IBM’s Bob AI coding partner help researchers work through unfamiliar subjects, understand technical papers, debug software and explore problems that previously could take months to study on their own.

Her work sits at the center of that ecosystem. At IBM, El Maghraoui focuses on AI hardware and software co-design tied to the company’s Spyre AI accelerator chip, work that requires constant movement between machine learning systems, hardware architecture, runtime infrastructure, compiler technology and software integration.

Much of that work now happens alongside AI systems.

Among the newest additions to her workflow is IBM’s new AI development partner Bob. Unlike consumer AI systems trained broadly on internet data, Bob operates inside IBM’s development environment and understands repository structures, internal systems and enterprise workflows.

“What draws me to Bob, [and] Bob Shell in particular, is that it suits the way I already work,” she said. “Terminal-native, close to the code, without the overhead of switching context to an IDE plugin.”

She said the difference becomes especially noticeable inside large enterprise codebases, where context matters as much as raw code generation.

“Having an AI assistant that understands the internal environment rather than treating every codebase as a blank slate is a meaningfully different proposition,” she said.

At the same time, El Maghraoui hops between many public AI tools, each assigned to different kinds of work. Claude became her preferred system for coding and deep technical reasoning. ChatGPT helps her survey unfamiliar technical areas quickly. Gemini becomes useful when she needs to work with extremely large context windows or load entire document sets into memory.

“The way I think about it is simple,” she said. “When I need to work with code, I go to Claude first.”

Keeping pace with modern AI research, she suggested, has become increasingly difficult as the volume of papers and tooling accelerates. New benchmarks, frameworks, optimization methods and architectural claims now arrive continuously. The larger challenge, she said, involves deciding what deserves attention.

“I use Claude, Gemini and ChatGPT to rapidly go through deep technical papers,” she said. “What might take a full afternoon of careful reading becomes a 30-minute conversation where I can actively probe the ideas.”

“It turns reading from a passive activity into an active one,” she said.

At the same time, she described the systems less as authoritative experts than as imperfect collaborators, whose weaknesses become obvious to experienced engineers quickly. “ChatGPT can be confidently wrong on complex reasoning,” she said. “It has breadth but that sometimes comes at the cost of depth, and you need domain knowledge to catch it.”