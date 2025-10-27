Computing with light offers two paths forward for AI

To picture optical computing, imagine a beam of light passing through a prism. The beam splits into colors, each representing a different frequency of light that can carry separate streams of information. Now replace the prism with a network of lenses and sensors. The colors become numbers, moving and interacting not by colliding but by being redirected and recorded.

Digital computers store information as voltage shifts that switch between ones and zeros. Optical systems, by contrast, use light to carry data in a beam’s intensity or phase. Instead of electricity flowing through circuits, the computation happens through the way the light is shaped and directed. Because photons move so fast and create almost no heat, the result is faster and cooler.

The potential advantage is power efficiency. An optical computer could perform tasks such as optimization or neural network inference using a fraction of the energy required by today’s processors. And as data centers draw increasing amounts of electricity, even modest efficiency gains have become attractive.

Parmigiani said the system’s “dual-domain capability” means it can take on two kinds of tasks, AI inference and optimization, using the same piece of hardware. It works by drawing on a shared mathematical method called fixed-point search, which links the way both problems are solved.

To test how the design might work at larger scales, her team created a GPU-based digital twin of the analog optical computer.

“The hardware today is small, but the digital twin lets us simulate billion-parameter language models designed to exploit the same feedback loop,” she said. “We could match the hardware’s performance by better than 99%, which gives us confidence that when the system scales up, it can handle the same problems while accelerating them dramatically.”

The Microsoft prototype is limited in size. The team conducted hardware tests at 256 weights for some problems and, using a time-multiplexing technique, up to 4,096 weights for classification. The GPU-based digital model of the system mirrored its behavior with more than 99% accuracy, allowing the group to simulate larger applications.

Future versions could be more than 100 times as energy-efficient as today’s GPUs, though that remains theoretical. Parmigiani said the team has already tested the system on tasks like recognizing handwritten numbers and optimizing financial transactions, and is now exploring how it could be used in medical imaging. “What excites me most is that we can already run workloads in both AI and optimization on the same hardware,” she said. “We’re still at small scale, but this is an important first step.”