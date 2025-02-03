Transformation thrives on collaboration

Separately, Funai and Lyteson hit on the need for benchmarks and value realization in the technology industry. Specifically in the IT space, Lyteson said that he focuses a lot on “trying to level set” and answering the question of what good looks like and how you know what good is.

This is a common question asked during a business transformation often synonymous with a digital transformation. When measuring the success of a transformation, leaders need to constantly evaluate costs and operational efficiency. They also need to weigh multiple metrics instead of relying on one set.

“When you think about services we use, the Technology Business Management approach has a nice taxonomy, which allows you to compare different things,” said Lyeston.

The CIO organization as a whole selected Apptio to transform IBM’s hybrid cloud environment and deploy the Technology Business Management (TBM) model Lyeston is referring to in the podcast. The goal of this transformation was to reallocate the IT budget toward transforming the hybrid cloud environment and fix the cost challenges the organization had previously dealt with.

In a similar vein, Aniszczyk believes that there should be more open source companies out there to make open source sustainable and create more innovation. To find out what good looks like for open source software, it’s going to require more people working on the software and testing out new models like AI.

“We’re in the process of an open source revolution in the AI field right now, which is quite awesome to see,” said Aniszczyk.

Transformation is a collaborative effort across an organization. It demands collective expertise and diverse perspectives that share a common vision. The transformation leaders on this podcast all exemplify the notion that collaboration fosters innovation, no matter what area of the business you are in. Transformative leaders, from the C-Suite to lines of business, are innovators who can learn from the experiences of others and potentially carry these practices into their own organization’s transformation efforts.

