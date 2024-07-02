Intentional hybrid cloud adoption leads to successful transformation and continuous innovation. With this objective in mind, the Chief Information Officer (CIO) at IBM initiated an effort to comprehensively analyze business costs and spending optimization. This initiative aimed to reallocate the IT budget toward transforming the hybrid cloud environment. Previously, when the CIO encountered a cost challenge, it made decisions from a financial perspective. By taking an evenly peanut butter spread approach, the organization risked making business decisions without having the broader picture.

The CIO organization relied on multiple data sources and tools to have complete visibility on how resources aligned to initiatives, objectives and key results. The organization pulled ledger data and could tie out with great accuracy but missed visibility to the overall finance, IT and business view. To make the right decisions, the CIO needed information and details to invest in high-priority initiatives like application modernization, rather than investing in stranded assets and lower priority applications.

The challenge called for a solution that could provide insights into the overall USD 2.5 billion IT stack and help address the following:

lack of alignment between IT and business goals

lack of IT spending transparency to make impactful decisions

opaque total cost of ownership (TCO) 1 to run applications and on-premises data centers

to run applications and on-premises data centers public cloud sprawl and increased transformation costs

optimize spend

1 Application TCO includes software licenses and expenses, labor cost for development and support, infrastructure, infrastructure labor support and data center lease expense.