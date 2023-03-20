Tenets of IT Modernization for Business Agility, Speed and Productivity

Hybrid cloud platform foundations

Product teams with full-stack squads require infrastructure and platform autonomy to succeed. This necessitates certain foundational platform capabilities (e.g., on-prem, cloud, etc.). These platform capabilities could be classified into core foundational services—landing zone, control tower, security capabilities, DevOps capabilities, multicloud capabilities, etc.—all aligned with a cloud target operating model (CTOM).

The entire foundational platform needs to consider the fact that during transformation, applications and services need a hybrid platform (where part of the components would be on-prem while the rest of them are being incrementally modernized to cloud). The platform also should consider the fact that the application or product teams should be able to consume all the services in an “as-a-service” model with extreme degree of automation via Infrastructure as Code, DevOps pipelines, etc.

Enterprise DevOps and SRE automation

Continuing with the autonomy theme, along with platform capabilities, DevOps is also essential to this endeavor, but can sometimes be plagued through legacy centralization models. Within a centralized model, a shared services team provides/manages all DevOps capabilities (e.g., tooling, pipeline, software supply chain KPIs, etc.). Such a centralized model has distinct advantages but often limits autonomy, flexibility and speed. Therefore, the foundation platform should offer the necessary tooling and services that full-stack squads can leverage to build, deploy, observe and manage their workloads.

It is critical to have Pipelines as Code and reference pipelines that not only provide just enough capabilities for teams to get started but also the flexibility to customize the pipelines based on specific workload needs. The key is to ensure that the right metrics and measures against enterprise KPIs are gathered and gated as part of pipeline execution to determine the overall product health and engineering rigor expected from product teams.

Transformation to Security as Code

Security organization and process need to embrace the cloud-native model and move towards automation. Security and compliance teams are often isolated and typically bring an outside-in perspective to product lifecycle. Security and compliance teams can be fully integrated to the product lifecycle by helping integrate proactive security and compliance validations into the product lifecycle.

This can be achieved by moving to a patterns-based design/develop/build/deploy/manage approach and by empowering teams to continuously validate their overall security posture by leveraging integrated security best practices. Various security and compliance policies are integrated into platform and application (via DevOps pipelines) as code, which helps establish necessary guardrails. Application or product teams integrate a suite of security tooling and services into their DevOps pipelines to bring out necessary transparency into security and compliance adherence, and this helps shift-left security model to application or product teams.

Product lifecycle acceleration

Enterprises often retrofit cloud transformation elements within existing application supply-chain processes rather than considering new application lifecycle and delivery models that are more suited for delivering applications to cloud. Those enterprises that can reimagine the application lifecycle through an automation-first approach help bring in the necessary product lifecycle acceleration that cloud transformation promises.

This typically requires that security, compliance, change management, operations, business continuity and business come together. It’s important to have a single view of the end-to-end application lifecycle from concept to deploy/manage in cloud, where automation driven transformation points can be identified.

Examples of such transformation points could include the following:

Codify and automate security and compliance requirements.

Implement a pattern-based solution definition approach to accelerate security, compliance and change-management processes (patterns with embedded security implementation).

Re-use “patterns” as code.

Utilize DevOps pipeline-driven activities across the lifecycle.

Build traceability from security requirements to implementation.

Generate a high degree of data needed for governance, risk and compliance. Perform security and operational-readiness reviews with limited or no manual intervention.

Zero-touch operations model

Automated monitoring, insights, alerting and a suite of auto-healing/remediation capabilities are key to reducing manual touchpoints and achieving a zero-touch operations model. Full-stack squads and SREs build observability and day 2 operational management aspects into the capabilities and services with ‘no-manual-intervention’ as an objective. Enterprises need to focus on stressing the importance of an operations model that is process- and automation-dependent (rather than people dependent). This requires rigor, well-defined SRE, operational-readiness practices and collaboration: