Domain-Driven Modernization of Enterprises to a Composable IT Ecosystem: Part 3

As one can imagine, domain models are central to the entire program and changes to that could have much larger impact to such transformation programs. It is essential to customize an industry-standard domain model to the needs of the enterprise with deeper business involvement.

It is not a bad idea to establish organizational structures around value streams that are higher-order elements above domains and products. While too many sub-organizations based on domain will result in a very complex, challenging executional ecosystem with too many leaders as stakeholders, too few domains will end up losing the purpose and tend to drive monolith thinking.

IT leaders will have to move to a capability- or service-based measurement model — moving away from application-oriented measurements. As the notion of applications are not going away either, it is important to accommodate the shift to a composable capabilities and services model from an application-oriented model. Every product leader should be able to demonstrate their progress and performance through capabilities and services they have built and deployed (for consumption by applications within or outside domains) and should also include consumption-related performance metrics. There needs to be a funding linkage to this metrics model to balance the needs of each product team based on what each of the teams need to deliver.

Also, from an organizational-change perspective, it is important to focus on enablement of each layer of the organization — from value-stream leaders to product owners to architects, developers, etc. A systematic enablement program that validates the learning and ensures hands-on, side-by-side learning along with experts is critical to the success of the program. Tracking the learning progress (coverage and depth) is important to ensure individuals are really “ready.”

Change becomes impossible if the IT metrics for each of the leaders are not transformed to reflect the composable IT ecosystem model (e.g., shifting focus from applications to capabilities/capability components (services) owned, deployed and operated at desired SLAs, etc.) and the funding model is not aligned along these lines.