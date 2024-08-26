Broad policy measures notwithstanding, policy support often varies depending on the type of renewable energy in question. Let’s take a closer look at several types of renewable energy resources and the trends taking shape in each category.

Solar power

In 2023, solar photovoltaic energy made up three-quarters of renewable capacity additions around the world, according to the IEA. Capacity growth stemmed from both utility-scale plants and consumer adoption of distributed PV systems—on-site solar power generation at homes and businesses—accounted for the other half (link resides outside ibm.com).

Continued policy support from governments around the world remains the primary driver of this growth. For example, some policymakers incentivize renewable power generation by individuals and businesses through net-metering programs that allow utility customers to send excess energy generated back to their utilities for credits. Other incentives encouraging the production and use of solar power include feed-in-tariffs, tax credits and auctions in which solar power providers compete on energy market price to win contracts.

The expansion of the solar PV supply chain is enabling the manufacturing necessary to meet the demands of the growing industry. More manufacturing capacity in the US, India and the EU is expected to help diversify the solar PV supply chain, but China continues to dominate the space. The country was home to 95% of new solar technology manufacturing facilities in 2022 (link resides outside ibm.com). And advancements in solar photovoltaic technology are producing lighter, less expensive, more efficient solar panels (link resides outside ibm.com) that will continue to increase generation capacity over time.

Based on the IEA’s Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario (NZE), if current growth rates are maintained through 2030, solar PV is “on track” to meet annual generation capacity of approximately 8,300 terawatt hours (TWh) by the end of the decade (link resides outside ibm.com). In addition, solar PV is expected to be the dominant source of energy in the production of low-emissions or green hydrogen. Low-emissions hydrogen (in contrast to hydrogen produced with fossil fuel power) can potentially drive greater decarbonization efforts (link resides outside ibm.com) in businesses ranging from steelmaking to ammonia production, where hydrogen is used for industrial purposes.

Wind power

As with solar power, public policies have been key to driving wind energy expansion, but growth projections vary by region. China saw a 66% increase in wind power capacity in 2023 and is on track for more additions in the coming years. Project development, however, has been slower than initially expected in Europe and North America. Offshore wind projects have been especially vulnerable: In 2023, in the US and UK alone, developers canceled offshore projects (link resides outside ibm.com) with total capacity of 15 gigawatts (GW).

Recent public policies may help support the industry during this challenging period. In 2023, the European Union announced its Wind Power Action Plan, with measures to improve permitting, auction processes and financing access as well as expand workforce training (link resides outside ibm.com). In the same year, nine European countries announced plans to increase offshore wind power capacity to over 120 GW by 2030 and over 300 GW by 2050 (link resides outside ibm.com). Meanwhile, in the US, the government is investing in the development of floating wind farms. The deployment of floating wind farms with a capacity of 15 GW is expected by 2035 (link resides outside ibm.com).

For wind power to meet the goals of the IEA’s NZE, average annual growth would need to reach or surpass 17% per year until 2030 (link resides outside ibm.com).

Hydropower

Currently, hydropower generates more power—reaching 4,300 TWh in 2022— than all other clean energy sources combined and will remain the largest source through 2030, according to the IEA. Despite small but steady growth and proven reliability, new hydropower additions are forecast to decrease 23% (link resides outside ibm.com) over the next decade due to development slowdowns in Europe, China and Latin America.

Over the past 20 years, energy industry focus has shifted from hydropower, with most countries focusing policies and incentives on expanding solar and wind power. Today, less than 30 countries (link resides outside ibm.com) offer policies to support new hydropower development and refurbishment of existing plants versus over 100 countries with policies to support wind and solar PV.

To meet the NZE Scenario, hydropower would need to grow at an annual rate of at least 4% (link resides outside ibm.com).

Biofuel

Global biofuel expansion is underway, thanks largely to supportive government policies in emerging economies such as Brazil, India and Indonesia. Demand is largely driven by the transportation sector in those countries, while supply is enabled by the availability of biomass feedstock. Brazil leads the way in biofuel expansion, accounting for a projected 40% of growth by 2028 (link resides outside ibm.com).

Biofuel expansion is more limited in the EU, US, Canada and Japan due in part to high costs and the growing popularity of electric vehicles. The main areas of growth for biofuels in these countries are the renewable diesel and biojet fuel segments. Overall, biofuels such as bioethanol and biodiesel, in combination with electric vehicles (EVs), have the potential to offset the oil equivalent of four million barrels by 2028. Such milestones notwithstanding, the IEA predicts (link resides outside ibm.com) that biofuel expansion will still fall short of 2030 NZE goals.

Biogas: While the growth of the biogas industry began in the 1990s, the last two years have seen an increase in policy support for the natural gas alternative. Currently, almost half of all global biogas production comes from Europe, with 20% of that from Germany alone (link resides outside ibm.com).

Historically, biogas has been used at heat and power plants. More recently, however, governments have encouraged industrial and transportation uses for biomethane, a biogas which, as its name suggests, contains a substantial concentration of methane. With 13 countries implementing strong new policies supporting biogas since 2022, the IEA projects (link resides outside ibm.com) that biogas production growth will accelerate through 2028.

Geothermal energy

Technological developments are creating opportunities to bring geothermal energy to more places. For example, through Enhanced Geothermal Energy Systems, fluid is injected underground in areas without naturally occurring hot water sources. The fluid heats up underground and then is pumped to the surface, where it generates electricity (link resides outside ibm.com). Various geothermal projects are planned or underway around the word, including in North America, Europe and Asia.

Such advancements notwithstanding, advocates for geothermal energy say policies are needed to take advantage of its untapped potential. The capital-intensive nature and financing costs of geothermal projects can be prohibitive. The evolution of economies of scale and continued technological advancements could help drive down costs, but for now, the IEA forecasts that only about 1% of renewable energy will be sourced from geothermal energy production by 2030.23