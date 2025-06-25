What racing can teach us about agentic AI and governance

Almost every organization is thinking about how to do more and be more efficient. According to Nielsen Norman Group, agentic AI can be used to augment and increase productivity by 66%, allowing people to focus on what makes the difference in their daily work. However, developing an agent that is proficient, efficient and responsible takes significant effort and planning.

Evaluation takes a cross-functional team effort, from individuals up to the C-suite, across AI, data, compliance, security, risk and privacy . A team effort is necessary to understand how the agent performs in various circumstances, which models work best and what resources and tools the agent should use. Furthermore, the team must evaluate performance during the build and experimentation stage and monitor once deployed.

Agents must navigate a complex data, tool and model landscape, much like a professional driver navigates a complex racetrack. Drivers aren’t alone when racing, and agents of the future are going to interact with many other agents to complete their tasks. Racing requires considerable support: the pit crew and manager; established rules and restrictions of the race; and the technology including the car safety features, components and physical guardrail barriers.

The pit crew ensures that the car is in optimal condition, makes strategic decisions during the race and adapts to changing conditions. At the same time, the other team members check their performance and make decisions based on observed data.

How does this play out in AI? Governance involves managing the entire lifecycle of an AI agent, from development to deployment to retirement. It assesses and manages various relevant risks, ensuring the agent and underlying AI remain accurate, fair and compliant with regulations. This process is similar to a pit crew that ensures the car remains in top condition.

Real-time data and analytics are also crucial for strategic decision-making in racing. There’s no time to go back to the lab to wait for analysis. Continuous monitoring and evaluation are essential for effective lifecycle governance in AI. This process involves tracking model performance, identifying drift and making necessary adjustments. These capabilities ensure that the AI model remains effective and reliable, like a race car staying competitive throughout the race.