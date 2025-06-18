The growing prevalence of AI agents introduces significant complexities, such as the challenge of evaluating the performance, reliability, safety and ethical behavior of these autonomous AI agents.

Agentic AI evaluation best practices can reduce exposure to various predictable and unknown risks. However, effective performance tracking can be a challenge for organizations and developers, as agents demand observing not just outputs but also behaviors, decisions and intentions. With watsonx.governance, organizations can assess agent performance using:

Evaluation metrics with benchmarks : Helps assess agent competence overall and at various tasks.

: Helps assess agent competence overall and at various tasks. Root cause analysis : Identifies underlying reasons for poor performance tracking decision chains, not just final output to inform improvements for e.g. lack of unbiased data.

: Identifies underlying reasons for poor performance tracking decision chains, not just final output to inform improvements for e.g. lack of unbiased data. Human feedback or red teaming: Allows SMEs to observe and verify the agent's actions (human in the loop) and test agents for susceptibilities.

Beginning in March, watsonx.governance introduced these new capabilities to support additional specialized metrics. The new RAG agentic AI evaluation metrics are now available. The comprehensive set of metrics to evaluate performance, include HAP, PII, prompt injection, context relevance, faithfulness, answer similarity, answer relevance, hit rate, average precision, reciprocal rank, and unsuccessful requests, among others, to ensure a thorough assessment of our system's effectiveness. This helps confirm agents act appropriately and detect warning signs by adding the necessary guardrails to regulate agentic behavior toward desired outcome.

These metrics will be available by adding a simple python decorator to the tool node in a LangGraph application. Adding this decorator will result in the metric being computed as a byproduct of running the node in the Agentic Application. The computed metric can then be used within the application to make flow decisions. For example, if the context fetched from the vector database is not relevant to the user query, do not generate an answer, but try a web-search to fetch the right context. These evaluators are not just easy to use but are also efficient and include both opensource metrics and IBM advanced metrics. Thus, they provide a wide range of capabilities for evaluation and are suitable for various use cases and task types.