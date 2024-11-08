Our Cloud Native Journey to Red Hat OpenShift Using Quarkus

There is no doubt that things are moving pretty fast. For years, Java has been widely used around the world and still is one of the most popular languages. On the other hand, Java is also known for being slow and memory-intensive. Recently, there has been a lot of talk about Quarkus, a Java framework designed to address these issues. Quarkus is also particularly well suited for cloud environments.

We decided to evaluate the features of Quarkus by adopting it to implement and containerize the different microservices of which the StoreFront application is comprised. After successfully deploying these microservices locally using Docker, we realized that containers provide agility unlike anything we’ve experienced before. At this point, we had already gained enough confidence to port the StoreFront application to Red Hat OpenShift:

There is a lot of buzz around CI/CD nowadays, which results in more than tens of options, tools and technologies to implement a CI/CD strategy. In our opinion, CI/CD is not only about being able to deliver code at high speed but also doing it reliably. As a result, we decided to use Tekton, a powerful and flexible open-source framework for creating CI/CD systems that is a project included in the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and also natively leveraged by the Red Hat OpenShift Pipelines.

But is this enough? Fortunately, we didn’t stop there. We went a step further and found GitOps to be the best way to implement continuous deployment for cloud native applications. By utilizing established and emerging tools — including Git, Tekton and ArgoCD — we are looking forward to enabling a developer-centric experience when operating infrastructure:

Our journey so far was exciting and full of rewards. Take a ride with us as we share this blog post that will become a part of a larger series.