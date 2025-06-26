Despite the billions of dollars spent on application modernization and the extraordinary amounts spent on new enterprise solutions and cloud migrations, CIOs face continuing challenges in extracting actionable insight.

Without doubt, individual investments can deliver outstanding results. For example, SAP and Salesforce have transformed many organizations. At the same time, these new solutions can lead to siloed information. As each new piece joins the already sprawling puzzle, integration efforts are often an afterthought.

Integration solutions often function as patches, with multiple vendors dealing with different integration subjects—and sometimes, with multiple vendors covering the same issues (such as apps and data integration, services orchestration, API and event management, business-to-business, managed file transfer, mainframe integration, and more). Solutions originally designed to reduce complexity add to the complexity.

And the CIO must play catch-up while the business races ahead. A platform strategy can deliver a significant competitive advantage for CIOs that seek to enable agility and prepare the business for the future.