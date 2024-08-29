Important Aspects to Consider When Implementing Cloud Solutions

The first step toward cloud implementation, obviously, is deciding whether cloud implementation is suitable for your solution. If the answer is yes, then then you’ll need to determine an appropriate cloud offering.

For many of the applications, the primary driving force for cloud implementation would be to reduce the infrastructure cost, but that should not be the only factor that you consider — cloud provides many benefits that should be leveraged. You should also try to avoid a “big-bang approach,” instead endeavouring to achieve the implementation in stages.

There are various tools available in the market to assess the cloud readiness of your application (for example, this is a tool from IBM). Based on the application workloads, non-functional-requirements (NFR), the technologies currently being used, and the existing hardware/software stack, these tools can help in evaluating your application for the target deployment environment, the cloud readiness, and the cloud benefits that can be achieved. It is worthwhile exercise to use one of these tools at the very beginning of the cloud journey.

Ask yourself the following questions to help decide on a suitable option: