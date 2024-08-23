Want to be a hybrid cloud winner? The recipe for XaaS success

Picture this: your business is a dynamic player in your industry at the brink of a pivotal juncture. Struggling with the limitations of conventional approaches, you recognize the imperative to embrace IT-as-a-service to stay ahead, with the infusion of AI becoming the catalyst for change. The result? A revolution across revenue operations, customer engagement, employee satisfaction and the seamless flow of product development and delivery.

Welcome to a new era—where the infusion of AI into every facet of operations is not just an option, but a necessity. We’ve found in this new IBM-sponsored IDC white paper that the shift to delivering IT-as-a-service is foundational and extends the strategic transformation of IT infrastructure, adding even more value to the business. In fact, IDC estimates that IT infrastructure-related spending will grow by a modest 4.5% relative to 2022, with the highest being in infrastructure-as-a-service (at 23%) followed by software-as-a-service (SaaS, at 8.4%) and IT services (at 3%).

In my last piece “Unlock innovation today and for tomorrow with a future-ready digital infrastructure,” I went into detail around how IBM aims to help our clients make strategic architectural decisions to future-proof their businesses and create enduring value, emphasizing the limitless possibilities through flexible as-a-service solutions for tailored workloads. With this in mind, I want to dive a bit deeper into those four core imperatives that IDC also helped highlight in more detail: