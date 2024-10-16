McLeod Glass Vice President, Growth and Transformation, IBM Infrastructure

Glass is the VP of G&T for IBM Infrastructure with more than 20+ years’ experience defining and implementing market-specific product vision for product lines, while owning product roadmaps and establishing long-range product objectives, ROI analysis, plans, and policies. With a well-documented executive leadership success with industry leading multinational technology entity, Glass has been able to achieve favorable results while interfacing with talented technical leaders for the purpose of bridging technologies to solve large-scale customer challenges.