How to Modernize the Enterprise Integration Landscape in the Hybrid Cloud Era

Be it real-time payments in the banking industry, distributing vehicle inventory information from a dealership to an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), retrieving product information while servicing a phone or supporting the checkout feature of an e-commerce site, there are multiple application integrations between the systems that support these processes.

As part of digital transformation initiatives, enterprises are adopting cloud computing to take advantage of the optimization and flexibility the cloud platforms and providers bring to the table. Application workloads are moving to cloud platforms, and this will often result in a hybrid cloud target state for enterprises. Public clouds (such as those from IBM, AWS, Azure or Google), SaaS solutions, private clouds, in-house container platforms and traditional data centers are all part of this mix.

A hybrid cloud target introduces the following macro-level integration patterns:

Intra-cloud: Integrations between applications in the same cloud platform.

Inter-cloud: Integrations between applications deployed in different cloud platforms and cloud-native applications and SaaS solutions.

Cloud to on-premises: Integrations between core Systems of Records (SOR) that are on-premises and applications deployed on a cloud through integrations platforms like an Enterprise Service Bus (ESB).

These newer aspects of integrations often get ignored while defining the application transformation roadmap to cloud. Ignoring these distinctions upfront often introduces added complexities at the later part of the cloud journey.

Transforming the integration landscape should be an essential part of any enterprise’s cloud journey. The focus should be there to find and remove redundant integrations, to modernize integrations by adopting modern API and event-driven architectures and to set up an integration platform that is best for the hybrid cloud – a hybrid integration platform (HIP).