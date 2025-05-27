Ready or not, a new app boom is coming. In the next three years, we could see the creation of a billion—yes, a billion—new applications…and that’s thanks to generative AI.

Generative AI accelerates app development through AI code generation and the automation of other steps, including, notably, the generation of test cases used to verify functionality—a traditionally time-consuming process.

AI-powered tools and development environments are helping app developers work better, taking rote tasks off their plates and freeing up bandwidth for more innovation.

But amid the anticipation, a word of caution for enterprises: As you incorporate more new apps into everyday workflows, you face more risk if something goes awry.