Delivering on promise and purpose in the retail supply chain

1. Earn loyalty with elevated options

Customer loyalty these days isn’t a given, but retailers and brands can gain it by offering elevated shopping experiences that provide value, including fulfillment options, promises for delivery, and flexible returns.

2. Gain trust with AI-optimized fulfillment to deliver on guarantees

The way to gain a loyal customer is to gain their trust. So make sure that you have real-time inventory visibility to deliver on your promises (what’s in-stock, when purchased items will ship and arrive). Without AI optimization, retailers are forced to deliver guarantees at the expense of their profitability. This means they may lock themselves into expensive and unprofitable choices to meet customer promises. Using IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising, retailers can instead make AI-driven, intelligent decisions about inventory placement, order fulfillment, and last-mile delivery.

​3. Leverage the blockchain to demonstrate transparency and sustainability

Savvy sustainable consumers not only want the ability to purchase what they want, when they want it, but they want guarantees at every step of the supply chain that the product has been developed and shipped sustainably. From origins to ingredients to shelf life, consumers demand a transparent supply chain.

Consumers also want assurances that overstock items will not end up in the landfill. Recirculate returned items into forward fulfillment or identify and release safety stock to prevent end-of-season markdowns, reverse logistics costs, or product waste.

The future of retail is all about exceeding customer expectations and

strengthening shopper loyalty throughout the buying journey. Earn trust, build loyalty, and demonstrate that you can not only deliver products, but a more sustainable future.