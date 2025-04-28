It’s 2 AM. A critical production system starts slowing down. Alerts go off, dashboards turn red, but there’s no obvious cause. The database administrator (DBA) connects, checks logs and realizes there is a major database deadlock impacting performance. They scramble to diagnose the problem, running multiple scripts, checking command line outputs, interpreting raw data and piecing together the scattered information. Hours pass before the issue is fully understood and fixed.

If you’ve worked in enterprise data, you’ve probably lived some version of this moment.

In a recent informal survey* of over 30 experienced IBM® Db2® administrators: