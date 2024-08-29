Database Deep Dives with IBM Cloud
Database Deep Dives is a series of in-depth interviews that goes behind the scenes with the foremost leaders in the database field.

Through these conversations, we draw back the curtain and provide insights on the latest industry trends, advancements, and advice from the foremost builders, executives and leaders in the database landscape.

Database Deep Dives posts
  • Andy Pavlo: Andy is an Associate Professor in the Computer Science Department at Carnegie Mellon University and CEO and co-founder of OtterTune
  • Cassandra: Jonathan Ellis, co-founder of DataStax and Apache Cassandra PMC member
  • PostgreSQL: Dave Cramer, Crunchy Data and maintainer of the PostgreSQL JDBC driver, and Brad Nicholson, Lead Database Architect of the IBM Cloud Databases portfolio
  • CouchDB: Adam Kocoloski, IBM Fellow, VP of IBM Cloud Data Services and Apache CouchDB PMC member, and Jan Lehnardt, CEO of Neighbourhoodie and Apache CouchDB PMC member
  • MongoDB: Richard Kreuter, Chief Customer Officer at MongoDB 
  • PingCAP and TiKV: Liu Tang, Chief Engineer at PingCAP and a maintainer of TiKV
  • FaunaDB: Evan Weaver, CEO of Fauna
  • JanusGraph: Florian Hockmann and Jason Plurad of the JanusGraph PMC
 
