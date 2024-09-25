With the seismic shift wrought by generative AI (gen AI), IT departments are under pressure to modernize and optimize to meet the demand. Cloud service platforms abound, promising greater elasticity and cost savings. There are times, though, when CIOs and data center operations teams prefer to keep certain applications and data in their own data center (when maintaining security and compliance requirements or controlling access to sensitive data, for example). But on-premises data centers can require frequent refreshes, especially as new technologies, services and processes emerge.

Deciding whether to migrate your IT infrastructure to a cloud provider or go with a data center refresh is a complex decision. Both options have pros and cons and the best choice depends on your current and future business needs. While many enterprises are choosing the cloud, let’s look at some reasons why a data center optimization initiative (DCOI) might be the more advantageous and cost-effective choice: