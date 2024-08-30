What is data center management?

Navigating complexity

By nature, asset management within an enterprise data center is complex. A data center is often comprised of hardware and software from multiple vendors, including numerous applications and tools. A data center environment can also co-exist and interact with private cloud environments from multiple cloud service providers. Each hardware component, software instance and cloud-based environment can have its own contractual terms, warranty, user interface or licensing permissions. Every element of a data center also has unique processes and procedures to follow when implementing patches or upgrades. While a challenge in its own right, complexity is also a contributing factor (if not a direct cause) of many other challenges faced when managing a data center.

Meeting SLAs

Because of a data center’s complex multi-vendor environment, it can be difficult for data center managers to ensure all SLAs are being upheld. These SLAs can span:

Application availability

Data retention

Recovery speed

Network uptime and availability

Tracking warranties

Data center managers can struggle in a complex environment to track which warranties have expired or what each warranty covers. Without visibility over warranty information, money may be needlessly spent on components that may have otherwise been covered.

Costs

For private data centers, IT staff, energy and cooling costs can consume much of the limited budget allocated to what’s typically deemed a non-value-added cost to the organization.

Monitoring

Data center managers may be forced to use insufficient or outdated equipment to monitor their complex data center operations. This can result in gaps in performance visibility and inefficient workload distribution. Capacity planning is also negatively impacted, since data center managers reliant on disparate or outdated equipment may not have the accurate metrics needed to assess how well a data center is meeting current demands.

Limited resources

Data center managers often work with limited staff, power and space due to budgetary constraints. In many cases, they also lack the proper tools needed to manage these limited resources effectively. Limited resources can hinder service management, resulting in the delivery of delayed or inadequate IT resources to business users and other stakeholders across an organization.

Meeting sustainability goals

Many organizations are working to reduce their carbon footprint, which means finding ways to reduce the energy consumption of their data centers and transition to green energy sources. Data center managers are tasked with implementing the hardware and procedures that reduce their environment’s carbon footprint while simultaneously dealing with existing data center complexity and limited resources.