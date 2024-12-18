Cloud Threat Landscape Report: AI-generated attacks low for the cloud

Although AI-generated attacks are still among the top emerging risks for senior risk and assurance executives, according to a recent Gartner report, the current threat of AI technologies being exploited and leveraged in cloud infrastructure attacks is still moderately low, according to X-Force’s research.

This isn’t to say that AI technology isn’t still being regularly used in the development and distribution of highly sophisticated phishing schemes at scale. This behavior has already been observed with active malware distributors like Hive0137, who make use of large language models (LLMs) when scripting new dark web tools. Rather, the current lower risk projections are relevant to the likelihood of AI platforms being directly targeted in both cloud and on-premise environments.

One of the primary reasons for this lower risk has to do with the complex undertaking it will take for cyber criminals to breach and manipulate the underlying infrastructure of AI deployments successfully. Even if attackers put considerable resources into this effort, the still relatively low market saturation of cloud-based AI tools and solutions would likely lead to a low return on investment in time, resources and risks associated with carrying out these attacks.