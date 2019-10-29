Cloud modernization: A holistic approach



Digital transformation can be empowering at an organizational scale. It can help transform the customer experience, power innovation, increase agility and flexibility, reduce operating costs and drive data-based decision-making.

But outdated IT infrastructures and applications too often can stand in the way. Genuine digital transformation — in which enterprises take full advantage of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, connected devices and remote collaboration and communications platforms — benefit from a cloud modernization strategy that involves people, processes and technology.

While several types of modernization, including infrastructure modernization, platform modernization, application modernization, business process modernization and cultural/workplace modernization, can enable full digital transformation, advancements in cloud and related technologies can have a significant impact on each of them.

Effective digital modernization initiatives are typically coordinated efforts. It makes little sense, for example, to launch an application modernization project in isolation when its effectiveness hinges on modernized infrastructures, platforms and business processes based in the cloud.

We believe in a holistic approach.