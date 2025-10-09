AI is rapidly moving beyond single-purpose chatbots and automation scripts into multi-agent workflows. These ecosystems of specialized AI agents work together to power use cases in software development, financial analysis, healthcare, supply chains and customer experience.

But if the workflow breaks down, innovation can turn into a liability. Enterprises might face an infinite loop in a customer-facing AI system, a cascade of errors in automated decision-making or unchecked agent sprawl that consumes cloud resources.

For CIOs, the question is no longer whether to embrace multi-agent AI workflows; it’s how to govern and control them safely and at scale.