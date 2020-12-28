Blockchain and sustainability through responsible sourcing

Networks such as RSBN encourage and enable collaboration between suppliers and customers across complex mineral and other conflict-sourced raw material supply chains, with business value accruing to all that participate. For example, here are benefits realized by RSBN participants.

Automotive manufacturers are gearing up to introduce many more electric vehicles (EVs) into the marketplace over 2021 and 2022, creating new demand for li-ion batteries and the cobalt they require. By engaging in responsible sourcing initiatives like RSBN, they can market their products as sustainably produced as well as sustainable on the road. Responsible cobalt sourcing also contributes to corporate citizenship efforts related to fighting poverty, supporting human rights and preventing environmental degradation.

Mines and smelters sit at the top of the supply chain, where responsible sourcing efforts begin and where the real challenges lie. Keeping hand-mined cobalt out of product batches requires process changes, financial investments and a commitment to fight corruption. By demonstrating their results through audits and certifications, these companies are positioned for favored status as suppliers to battery manufacturers.

Consumers have spoken. In a recent IBM study, 77 percent of consumers surveyed said that buying from sustainable or environmentally responsible brands is important. EVs, smartphones and laptops are high-visibility products whose value is closely tied to their rechargeable, long-lasting li-ion batteries. Being able to demonstrate responsible sourcing can help win customers, establish reputational value and prevent backlash such as legal action.