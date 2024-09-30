Alan Dickinson Alan Dickinson

I thrive on business challenges created by new technologies. I like entering and expanding markets, with new technologies, new business models, thru new or changing routes. I have special marketing expertise targeting the right customers and growing revenue in emerging segments to deliver hyper revenue growth WW. I am known for my ability to blaze a successful trail on difficult marketing challenges. I have worked with startups and large complex international teams within IBM. I have experience marketing to consumers, small businesses, up thru fortune 50 companies, putting a priority on action driven messages and content.