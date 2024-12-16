Blockchain for invoice reconciliation and dispute resolution

I noted earlier that this dispute resolution solution is replicable. By that I mean we have built it already for existing clients and can recreate the solution quickly for other companies and their partners. Assets such as business rules and logic, templates for user interfaces, APIs for systems of record and the like can be customized for companies in any industry, based on how they want to do business together.

By taking advantage of an existing customizable solution and the expertise of IBM Blockchain Services, companies can progress from design to working pilot in as little as three months. After applying learning from the pilot to hardening the infrastructure, you can begin to scale by adding new participants to the network.

The solution itself is built on IBM Blockchain Platform, which is a value-added commercial distribution of The Linux Foundation’s open source Hyperledger Fabric. IBM Blockchain Platform is cloud agnostic, so it can run in any cloud or on-premises. Each party in the blockchain network can maintain their data on the IT infrastructure or 3rd party cloud vendor of their choice. The platform is GDPR compliant, so it is ready to support global business relationships.

In supply chain applications, this solution also offers a foundation for extending into new functions in the procure-to-pay arena and beyond. For example, vendors can share real-time views of inventory levels, the network can track returns, and carriers can join to expedite freight claims and update shipping status. Upstream, founding companies can use rules-based automation for alignment of purchase order, sales order and shipment notifications.

If you are in a business that is looking to accelerate dispute processing, reduce manual processes, or reduce the cost of reserves held for dispute resolution, blockchain offers significant advantages. It addresses privacy and compliance, can scale to handle very high volume workflows, and provides an immutable audit trail. Talk to us about how we can build an invoice reconciliation and dispute resolution network for your business.

