Bare Metal and Virtual Servers: Combining Benefits for Competitive Advantage

Some IBM Cloud customers have, from an early stage, benefitted from the foresight and competitive advantages that come from a combined compute solution. The argument in favor of this solution stems from the strengths of each server balancing out the weaknesses of the other.

Both offerings come with the benefit of privacy from the most secure public cloud for business, but a combined infrastructure allows for a comprehensive synergy of advantages. A bare metal server can continue data-intensive workloads with top-tier security, but with the better-supported utilization rates and scalability of virtual servers. Similarly, virtual servers remain highly customizable without losing performance speed, security, and control thanks to the strengths of bare metal servers.

Nanigans, a company offering online advertising solutions to in-house marketing teams, needed a scalable, affordable way to handle vast global workloads without compromising performance and quality. The company simultaneously provisioned bare metal and virtual servers across IBM Cloud data centers for this very reason.

For Nanigans, the competitive advantage is clear: the scalability and lower cost of virtual servers supported by secure, global, high-performance bare metal servers brings the best of both worlds to the companies’ cloud infrastructures. Nanigans, for example, can support and track more than 1 billion post-click events and 1.5 billion online user profiles every day.

Targetprocess, another company benefitting from a combined compute solution, relies on a stable and flexible hosting platform. Using more than 120 bare metal servers and 50 virtual servers, Targetprocess easily manages a flexible solution that pays dividends as it continues to spread across the globe as a leader in reliable, top-quality service.

In the words of Eugene Khasenevich, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder at Targetprocess, “IBM Cloud solutions give us the freedom to focus on development rather than administration.”