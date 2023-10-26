Architect to operationalize your sustainability goals

A corporate sustainability report is a comprehensive document that outlines a company’s efforts, policies, practices and performance related to social, environmental and economic sustainability. Corporate sustainability reports assess sustainability using three key parameters: environmental, social and governance, often abbreviated as ESG. This blog focuses on the importance of sustainability reference architecture and how it helps companies meet their sustainability goals, especially meeting the environmental side of the ESG goals.

While many companies utilize siloed software solutions to operationalize their environmental efforts, this introduces additional complexities and cost. Challenges arise when these software solutions need to be integrated in order to expose insights that could maximize their benefits. Moreover, siloed software often doesn’t seamlessly integrate into a multi-hybrid cloud corporate architecture. This blog delves into these challenges and explores how siloed software solutions may fall short in innovation, particularly when transitioning from basic analytics to unleashing the full potential of AI capabilities.