How to use foundation models and trusted governance to manage AI workflow risk

Foundation models, also known as “transformers,” are modern, large-scale AI models trained on large amounts of raw, unlabeled data. The rise of the foundation model ecosystem (which is the result of decades of research in machine learning), natural language processing (NLP) and other fields, has generated a great deal of interest in computer science and AI circles. Open-source projects, academic institutions, startups and legacy tech companies all contributed to the development of foundation models.

Foundation models can use language, vision and more to affect the real world. They are used in everything from robotics to tools that reason and interact with humans. GPT-3, OpenAI’s language prediction model that can process and generate human-like text, is an example of a foundation model.

Foundation models can apply what they learn from one situation to another through self-supervised and transfer learning. In other words, instead of training numerous models on labeled, task-specific data, it’s now possible to pre-train one big model built on a transformer and then, with additional fine-tuning, reuse it as needed.

Curated foundation models, such as those created by IBM or Microsoft, help enterprises scale and accelerate the use and impact of the most advanced AI capabilities using trusted data. In addition to natural language, models are trained on various modalities, such as code, time-series, tabular, geospatial and IT events data. Domain-specific foundation models can then be applied to new use cases, whether they are related to climate change, healthcare, HR, customer care, IT app modernization or other subjects.

Foundation models are widely used for ML tasks like classification and entity extraction, as well as generative AI tasks such as translation, summarization and creating realistic content. The development and use of these models explain the enormous amount of recent AI breakthroughs.

“With the development of foundation models, AI for business is more powerful than ever,” said Arvind Krishna, IBM Chairman and CEO. “Foundation models make deploying AI significantly more scalable, affordable and efficient.”