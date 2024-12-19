Sometimes the problem with artificial intelligence (AI) and automation is that they are too labor intensive. That sounds like a joke, but we’re quite serious. Traditional AI tools, especially deep learning-based ones, require huge amounts of effort to use. You need to collect, curate, and annotate data for any specific task you want to perform. This is often a very cumbersome exercise that takes significant amount of time to field an AI solution that yields business value. And then you need highly specialized, expensive and difficult to find skills to work the magic of training an AI model. If you want to start a different task or solve a new problem, you often must start the whole process over again—it’s a recurring cost.

But that’s all changing thanks to pre-trained, open source foundation models. With a foundation model, often using a kind of neural network called a “transformer” and leveraging a technique called self-supervised learning, you can create pre-trained models for a vast amount of unlabeled data. The model can learn the domain-specific structure it’s working on before you even start thinking about the problem that you’re trying to solve. This is usually text, but it can also be code, IT events, time series, geospatial data, or even molecules.

Starting from this foundation model, you can start solving automation problems easily with AI and using very little data—in some cases, called few-shot learning, just a few examples. In other cases, it’s sufficient to just describe the task you’re trying to solve.